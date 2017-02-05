Announcements

DINGLI. On January 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Erika née Vella and Chris, a son – ADAM, a welcome brother to Imogen.

VELLA. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital Maternity Wing, to Ramona née Psaila and Etienne, God’s most precious gift of a first-born daughter – ANA. Thanks be to God, the Holy Virgin Mary and St Joseph.

XUEREB. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Greta née Borg-Carbott and Konrad, God’s precious gift of a daughter – HELENE, a most welcome little sister to Sophie and Justine. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Thanks to midwife Tiffany Mamo Darmanin and the hospital staff for their excellent care.

Golden Wedding

Mr BENEDICT J. GRECH and Miss MARLENE GRECH

The marriage took place on February 5, 1967, at Mosta Rotunda parish church. Congratulations on this special day to our dearest parents and best wishes for many more years together. With much love and grati­tude from Anneke and Simon, Rode­rick and Fiona, Christianne and Mark Anthony and your adorable grandchildren.

Obituaries

ATTARD. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN, née Vella, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen and her husband Emanuel Camilleri, Kate and her husband Mario Kennaugh, Calcidon and his wife Josephine, Vanna and her husband Charles Gatt, Salvu, widower of her daughter Maria, and Astrid, widow of her son Joe, her grandchildren Christine, Joseph, Victoria and Maria, daughter of her late daughter Doris Gauci, Graziella, Jean Paul, Pauline, Andrew and Matthew, children of her late son Joe, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. God, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI. On February 4, HENRY, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dearest wife Doris, his son Dorian and his wife Joanne, his daughter Henriette and her husband Brian, his grandsons Amadeo and his girlfriend Carmen and Matthew, his brothers Arthur and his wife Rosemarie, Martin and his wife Eleanor, his sister-in-law Mary and her husband Joseph, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 2pm for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Ad­dolorata cemetery. No flowers by re­quest but donations to Id-Dar tal-Provi­denza will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to rec­ei­ve visi­tors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On February 1, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, JOHN, aged 89, widower of Josephine, ex-Valletta watch dealer, of Rabat, residing in Attard, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Elizabeth and her husband Fred, Louis and his wife Sylvia, Lilian, Joseph and his wife Mary, Maria and her husband Robert, Antida and her husband Wayne, Adrian and his wife Jacqueline, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Wiġi, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 2pm for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On February 4, LINA, née Mifsud, aged 93, of Sliema, widow of Anthony, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Sister Maronna of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, Tonio, Karol and Anne, John and Marisa, Adrian and Marie, Sandra and Akram, Joanna and Robert, her 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her brother Edwin and Eileen, her sister Rosette and Neville Abela and Marie Louise, widow of her brother Richard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, February 6, at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, however, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all Serenity 2 Staff at St Vincent de Paul residence.

GRIMA. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE, aged 80, a former mi­nister, of Żejtun, residing in Sliema, passed peacefully away com­for­ted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his long-time partner Lynn and their dau­­ghter Chase, his children Fran­cine and her husband Tarcisio, Mark and his partner Lynn, Pierre and his wife Samantha and Simon and his wife Sylvana, his mo­ther Frances, his grandchildren and great-grand­daugh­ter, his sisters Irene and Rose and his brother Godfrey and their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hos­pital tomorrow, Monday, Feb­ruary 6, at 2.45pm for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where Mass prae­sente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm follow­ed by internment at St Gregory cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Dar Nazareth will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MACHEN. On January 29, at home, in Bradford, UK, MONICA, née Mifsud, aged 67, passed away peacefully. The funeral will be held in the UK. A commemorative Mass is being said on Wednesday, February 8 at 7.15pm at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann. Archbishop Emeritus, Paul Cremona, will officiate Mass.

TUFIGNO. On February 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence, BENITO, formerly of Valletta and residing at Santa Luċija, aged 90, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Monica and Mauri­zio, Giselle, Marisa and Pat, Annmarie and Joe, Sandra and Paul, Roberta and Silvio, Austin and Emily, grandchildren Maximilian and Chiara, Suniel and Charlene, Martina and Marvin, Angela and Darren, Stefania and Keith, Luca and Marcette, Francesco, Giulia and Daryl, Wallace and Francesca, Jessica and Jordan, Michela and Nicolò, great-grandchildren Micaela, Cecilia and Martha, his brothers Filiberto, Italo and his wife Agatha, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow Monday, February 6 at 12pm for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 12.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

URPANI. On February 4, COLIN, aged 82, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Natalie, his children Nick and his partner Erika, Christian, David and his wife Rachel, his grandson Matthew, his sisters Tessa, Doreen, Anna, Christine, Carole and their spouses, his brothers Ronnie, Josie, Winston, Martin and their spouses, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, February 7, at 2pm, at St Gregory church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On February 3, at St James Hospital, CAROL, aged 50, of Victoria, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her children Andrew, Steve, Sarah and David, her husband’s parents Joseph and Luigia, her sister Tessie and brother Eric, her husband’s sister Antoinette and brother Sylvano, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, at 3.30pm for the Cathedral of the Assumption, the Citadel, Victoria, where Mass will be celebrated at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Victoria. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and greatly missed by his wife Marlene, his children Mario and Natalie and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA, BA, LL.D, (former Minister). In loving memory of a very dear father, today being the 25th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, his sister Josephine, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father, today being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Long gone but never forgotten. His children Joyce and husband George, Raymond and wife JoAnne, Antoine and wife Nataline. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de GIORGIO. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, ROGER, today being the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Marica, Nick, Tita, Patricia, Michel, Roger, Josianne, Michael, Marianne, John, Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughters Connie and Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GAUCI – SALVATORE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, today the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

MAMO – ANNE LOGAN. Loving memories of a dear mother on the 14th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts, Andrew, Rachael, Julian and their families.

MIZZI – ALFRED, 1967. A devoted father lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PACE. In loving memory of my dear brother HECTOR on the third anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his sister Janet, Alfred and Micheline.

PIZZUTO. In everlasting and loving memory of ELIZABETH (Bessie) who went to join the Lord two years ago. Anton and Monica, Marilyn and Ray, Paul and Tessie and their respective families.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of GERALD, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on his eighth anniversary. Deeply missed by Rosemarie, Cecilia, David, Andrew and all the family.

PIZZUTO. Treasured memories of our beloved GERRY, today the eighth anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his sister Lina, Ronnie and family.