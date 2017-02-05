100 years of the Mutual Help Society Conte Ruggiero

The committee of the St Paul’s Club – Count Roger Band of Rabat is holding a programme of activities this month to mark the centenary of the Mutual Help Society ‘Conte Ruggiero’, an organisation which is still active among local band clubs.

Established in February 1917, the principles on which the Mutual Help Society was to function laid the foundation for today’s national insurance policy. The statutes of the Mutual Help Society ‘Conte Ruggiero’ were tabled and discussed in Parliament in April 1956.

An exhibition of the society’s artefacts will be inaugurated by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at St Paul’s Club in Main Street, Rabat, on Tuesday at 7pm.

The exhibits will be on display until February 11 between 5 and 8pm and on February 12 between 9 and 11.30am.

The Mobile Blood Donation Unit will be stationed at the parish square on February 12 between 8am and 1pm.

Thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated at St Paul’s Collegiate Church at 10.30am.