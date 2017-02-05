A Labour of love… Blogpost 47

Can it really be only four years since Jo-zeff ascended the throne of Malta? It seems much longer that his benign munificence has beamed down on our blessed isles.

Ever since our charismatic and loveable leader took over as the head of the only party that counts, he has sat astride not only this country but the whole of Europe and the rest of the world. And given the chance, don’t discount him ruling over the whole of the cosmos as well.

I have to say it’s lovely to be back in Parliament after the Christmas freebies… I mean festivities. And even lovelier to look over at the dregs of the Opposition, trying – and failing – to look as though they are filling their side of the house.

What a sad misrepresentation of a certain defunct philosophy they are! I can’t resist occasionally catching the eye of one of the more prominent saddos and blowing him or her a very loud raspberry. Infantile? Maybe, but I always feel good after I’ve done it.

One month in to our presidency of the EU and all is well – no better than that. Under Jo-zeff’s benign dictatorship I’d say all is brilliant. And – between you and me – I wouldn’t be surprised if our tenure in the presidency goes down as the finest ever… in the history of the EU.

As I said to Joe Debono Grech the other day: “I’ll bet you never thought you’d live to see this, did you Joe?” And by the look of the poor old boy these days, he damn nearly didn’t. Incidentally, I didn’t exactly say it to him as bellow it into his ear.

Jo-zeff’s ship of State will sail on regardless through calm or choppy waters

A slight embarrassment at the inauguration of our presidency when Mr Speaker rather got his knickers in a twist during his opening address. Sadly I see that the Opposition hacks have been sneakily indulging in a spot of Speaker baiting.

But what is wrong with the phrase he used: “It gives me great welcome to pleasure you… ”.

It is especially galling to note that the Opposition media have still got their seriously blunted claws into Konrad. I thought when the Evarist scandal blew up, they’d back off our distinguished minister without a ministry. But no, they just don’t seem capable of giving the poor guy a break.

Personally I reckon the Evarist aide scandal has much more mileage. At least the Bidnija strega seems to agree with me; she’s been twisting the knife in poor old Evarist mercilessly.

Oh when oh when will they realise that we don’t give a toss what they say, write or do… Jo-zeff’s ship of State will sail on regardless through calm or choppy waters. You’re wasting your time guys; read my lips: WE DON’T CARE!

At a recent social event at the Glass Menagerie, I came upon a group containing Little tubby Manuel and I happened to say to him jocularly: “Hi Manuel, tell me, has your driver taken a pot-shot at anyone lately?” At which he twisted up his mouth and gave me a look that could kill.

Strange chap. I thought he’d find it amusing. Ah well, you can’t please everybody. And I still think I should have had his job, after Jo-zeff booted him out of the justice ministry.

As you must know by now I am never one to criticise Jo-zeff… ever! But I really do wish he’d get the OPM to invest in a new toupé for him; the one he’s been wearing recently is now so threadbare, his head has started to shine through.

As you will have noticed, this year I did not feature in the January MPs versus media football match. No, it wasn’t because I was dropped… even though that is what my enemies are saying; no, it was because I pulled a muscle in my er… groin in the warm-up, so therefore had to withdraw from the game without even kicking a ball. That’s just so you know I wasn’t dropped OK.

Comments:

Friend to Simon writes: “For shame on you, especially coming from a good Sliema Nationalist family too.”

Doris tal-peroxide writes: “U ejja! Mingħalija… Jo-zeff is the new messiah, ta! All he needs is a beard and long hair… skużi, wig.”