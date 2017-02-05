PN finds PES women's tweet insulting

A tweet by the women's section of the European Socialist Party praising minister Chris Cardona for his support of feminist causes was an insult for Maltese women in view of the reports that the minister had visited a brothel while on official business, the PN women's movement said today.

Dr Cardona, as PL deputy leader, had attended the opening of a meeting of the PES council in Malta.

The least that the Party of European Socialists could have done was to condemn Dr Cardona rather than praise him for his feminist cause, the PN said. The situation was ridiculous, it said