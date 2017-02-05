Advert
Sunday, February 5, 2017, 13:25

PN finds PES women's tweet insulting

A tweet by the women's section of the European Socialist Party praising minister Chris Cardona for his support of feminist causes was an insult for Maltese women in view of the reports that the minister had visited a brothel while on official business, the PN women's movement said today.

Dr Cardona, as PL deputy leader, had attended the opening of a meeting of the PES council in Malta. 

The least that the Party of European Socialists could have done was to condemn Dr Cardona rather than praise him for his feminist cause, the PN said. The situation was ridiculous, it said 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Former Labour minister, broadcaster Joe...

  2. Watch: Paceville vandal in desperate...

  3. 'Take a bus to Somalia', driver...

  4. Hanging on for dear life

  5. Two-seater plane crash lands at MIA,...

  6. Minister ‘promotes’ Cyrus Engerer to...

  7. PM Muscat treats counterparts to...

  8. Busuttil lashes out over Gozo...

  9. Man dies after choking on food at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed