Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Gozo whistleblower Joseph Cauchi, pleaded for the return of the supervisor from the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools who had just been relieved of his duties over suspicions of corruption in tenders.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Vitals group faces its first industrial action. The dispute is with technicians at St Luke's Hospital.

KullĦadd reports on some 100 people being taken to court for distributing porn and for revenge born. It also reports that since the Brexit referendum the number of Britons seeking Maltese citizenship has doubled.

Il-Mument says there is silence in Castille about Chris Cardona and the brothel he visited.

Illum also speaks of silence, but it is about allegations made three months ago, of sexual abuse and complicity at Hamrun Lyceum.

MaltaToday says a hornet's nest has been raised after Nationalist MP Chris Said said a number of people arrested over drugs were not arraigned by the police.