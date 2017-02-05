AFM safely 'delivers' woman in labour
A pregnant woman, who was in labour, was safely brought to Malta early this morning following a call for assistance from a vessel participating in a migrant rescue operation coordinated in Rome.
A Melita class SAR launch was dispatched to the vessel and brought the woman to Malta, the AFM said. She was transferred to hospital by ambulance.
