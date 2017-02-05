A cancer patient's experience: ‘I have to give life my best shot’

Antonella Rogers. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

As the world this weekend unites to raise awareness about cancer, Sarah Carabott found out – from one patient and two nurses – that positivity and knowledge go a long way towards helping patients fight their illness and the anxiety that it causes.

When her first chemotherapy cycle was over, Antonella Rogers threw in the towel, having decided it was not worth fighting anymore.

However, in a reversal of attitude, she soon started to use her unfortunate situation for the good by meeting other people who were also battling something that could kill them: drugs.

While still undergoing treatment, she held talks for them about her fight for life and the importance of a positive outlook.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer last September and started chemotherapy a couple of weeks later. She has now completed six cycles and last week received positive results ahead of surgery in the coming weeks.

As with other patients, the cancer diagnosis was a “shock” for Ms Rogers. She recalls being “bombarded” with advice about what to eat and did not think twice about attending a “pre-treatment” class at the oncology centre.

There, she was briefed about the possible symptoms of chemotherapy and how best to prepare for her coming ordeal.

She even took along two siblings and a friend – just in case she missed any information, on which they could then fill her in.

“When you’re initially diagnosed, you feel spaced out. You don’t really know what’s going on. That means you may not remember what the doctors or nurses tell you. It helps to have a couple of more ears,” she said, laughing.

Despite her joviality now, Ms Rogers had at one point given up.

I questioned what I was doing with my own life. And that’s when I accepted that I had cancer and that I needed to move on

“When you’re given the diagnosis, life still goes on. Apart from dealing with my diagnosis and hair loss because of the treatment, I was suddenly inundated with separate personal issues. There were so many negative things coming my way that I thought I might just as well give up.”

She informed her carers she was not going to continue treatment and prepared herself for the worst: death

“But from down there, I worked my way up here,” she said, raising her hand above her head to express her newfound positivity.

“I started to sort things out things in my personal life one thing at a time. That’s when I questioned what I was doing with my own life. And that’s when I accepted that I had cancer and that I needed to move on. It was hard, but once I accepted the diagnosis, I wasn’t going to stop there.”

So she started trying to spread the message of positivity and resilience through social media. Then, a drug abuser got in touch with her – and this in turn prompted her to get in touch with Caritas to offer her support. While still undergoing treatment, she started holding meetings with people who were trying to overcome their addiction. As Ms Rogers was fighting for her life, they were overcoming an addiction to something that could kill them.

The person who got in touch with her on social media eventually started following a drug rehabilitation programme.

“I decided that whatever happens, life was going to go on, and I was going to give it my best shot. I do believe that a percentage of my gradual recovery is down to the positive attitude I’m taking,” she said.

Chemotherapy care nurses Abigail Camenzuli and Elysia-Elle Mercieca.

When preparation is half the battle

The anxiety felt by cancer patients heading for chemotherapy treatment is only made worse when they do not know what to expect. So two nurses decided to start providing them with the information they need.

And after just one hour with Abigail Camenzuli and Elysia-Elle Mercieca, who are specialised in chemotherapy care, patients’ knowledge has been shown to double, and the myths they may be harbouring, debunked.

Every month, about 50 to 60 new patients need to start chemotherapy. But their state of anxiety often means they cannot recall everything they are told during their first oncology consultation.

Ms Camenzuli and Ms Mercieca set up the Aurora Support Service three years ago, providing pre-chemotherapy classes to inform patients about possible side effects and to try reduce their anxiety.

The physical effects of chemotherapy, which could include fatigue, nausea and hair loss, make up more than half of the patients’ most distressing concerns.

“We felt the need to start these classes as there was a lack of information, as well as incorrect information, among cancer patients. We had to debunk myths such as cancer feeds on sugar, or that patients cannot eat the pith in oranges,” Ms Mercieca explained.

Patients who are scheduled to receive chemotherapy often suffer psychological stress, including worrying about how the cancer is going to impact their relatives. So the patients can take their relatives or friends along to the class, where the two nurses break down technical words such as a ‘chemo cycles’, tell patients how to cope with side effects and urge them not to compare their condition or symptoms with others.

A survey carried out among 50 patients who attended the classes found they were experiencing significantly less anxiety and knew more about what to expect. In fact, the number of questions they answered correctly before and after a one-hour class increased from 38 to 76 per cent.

“Of course, they will still be somewhat anxious, as cancer and chemotherapy is on their mind.

“We noticed that people initially come to these classes in low spirits and all it takes to break the ice is the smell of good coffee,” Ms Camenzuli said, adding that by the end of the session, some end up hugging one another.

Humour, in small doses, is also a good tension reliever, the two believe.

“We know it’s difficult, but a little bit of positivity will help. We cannot provide it for them but what we can do for sure is to be there for them… we are, in fact, a phone call away,” Ms Camenzuli added.

Aurora, which has published a series of guides for patients, relatives and friends with the support of other professionals, can be contacted on aurora.mhec@gov.mt or 2545 2486. More information on the Facebook page, Aurora Support Service. A digital version of the one-hour classes has been produced for those who cannot attend Aurora’s sessions at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre or have difficulty following the publications.

How can I support my relative who is fighting cancer?

Try prepare yourself for ups and downs. It will not be easy for both of you – you will try to protect each other and find it hard to show emotion.

Be assertive and confident about asking for help and if you do not understand something, ask again.

Just spend time with one another.

Keep a routine and sense of normality.

Do not make all decisions by yourself – let them know they are still in control.

Make time for yourself – your feelings are important too.

Talk about the good times with the person you are caring for.

Understand that sometimes, there are no right words to say – just listen to them.

Food safety during chemotherapy

Where possible buy prepacked deli items.

The fridge temperature should be kept between 0˚C to 5˚C, while the freezer should be at -18˚C or below.

Avoid buffets, salad bars and self-service restaurants.

Raw fruit and vegetables should be washed and peeled, otherwise, they should be cooked before consumption.

Cook meat, poultry and eggs well. Meat should not be pink and eggs should not be runny.

Cancer organisations to join forces

Organisations forming part of Malta’s National Cancer Platform are to join forces to better communicate cancer prevention and management strategies, President Marie-Louise Coleira Preca announced yesterday.

The 15 organisations will continue to provide their individual services distinctly but would be clubbing together to form an association to better educate the public about cancer, the President said.

President Coleiro Preca made the announcement during a National Cancer Platform activity held in Valletta to commemorate World Cancer Day.

Earlier, the President visited the Sir Anthony Mamo oncology centre together with Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation chairman John Camilleri. The MCCFF will be equipping each bed at the oncology centre with its own TV set, something Mr Camilleri said was only possible thanks to the generosity of citizens who helped fund the MCCFF.