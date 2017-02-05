Myth debunked: Intelligence means consciousness

The main thing AI is known for is intelligence, but due to miscommunication and misunderstanding, many feel that it results in the development of a consciousness. However, this is far from the truth. Roman Yampolskiy, director of the CyberSecurity Lab at the University of Louisville, explains it best when he says: “Intelligence is the ability to solve problems in any domain. Consciousness is something people claim they have. It has no practical applications, it doesn’t do anything. In fact, we can’t even detect it, so it is not a scientific concept.”

However, that also doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Many are actually working to find the biological factors behind human consciousness to truly be able to understand and harness it. But, for now, even the fastest computer, the K Computer that can calculate 10 quadrillion calculations per second, will never be self-aware or have the conscious mind humans are capable of. And, the same goes for AI.

AI is a walking and talking robot

Many individuals hear the words ‘artificial intelligence’ and think of robots taking over like in a sci-fi movie. Yes, there are surely different types of robots being created in various industries, some that are even modelled after humans, but artificial intelligence is typically invisible to the user as it’s hidden in a computer system and only heard when called upon by voice recognition.

In fact, 32 per cent of executives say speech recognition is the most widely used AI technology in their businesses.

