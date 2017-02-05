Those with power should seek to serve, not be served
Almost all people from all walks of life wield power: a parent over children, a teacher over students, management over employees, the police, the military, journalists, the judiciary, the government, and the list goes on and on. We all wield a lot of power over other creatures and also over the natural environment.
Let us keep in mind the golden rule: to do to others what we wish done to ourselves. To serve in a fair and just way first and foremost, and when this is not enough, to be kind; to serve and not to be served. Otherwise we get corrupted, will abuse of our position and cause a lot of damage.
