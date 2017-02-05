The Eucharist as a medicine to heal

Photo: Max Rossi/Reuters

I refer to the interview with ‘Fr Joe’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 29), so-called to mask his priestly identity.

I do not want to be judgemental and I wish he will seek from the Archbishop or a spiritual director enlightenment to form the right conscience, but I do understand his situation. I do not think his comments on the bishops’ guidelines have helped people to understand their contents.

The teachings of Pope Francis and the guidelines are a giant step forward in helping couples living daily with pain in their difficult situations, especially those who repent and sincerely wish to remain close to the Mother Church.

The decision by the Maltese bishops, as well as others such as in Argentina, was certainly not taken lightly over a cup of tea as Fr Joe hints.

Amoris Laetitia is in many ways the fruit of the synods, and also of Familiaris Consortio, which dealt in a pastoral way with the problem. I do not think one can say the Church in Malta has been a trailblazer internationally. This does not do justice to the bishops of Malta. They too must have prayed for a long while and undertaken a discernment guided by the Holy Spirit to make such a pronouncement in the spirit and teaching of Pope Francis.

From experience I know that the Vatican newspaper L’ Osservatore Romano does not publish documents without consulting the Secretary of State. The fact that this newspaper gave such prominence to the guidelines gave them more credibility.

I fully appreciate the pastoral approach of the bishops, as in 60 years working with families in various countries I have shared the pains of divorced couples. Many a time I have encountered couples who after the breakdown of their marriage, often because of a lack of maturity or happy relationship, have for years been hungry for the Eucharist. As Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini, the late Archbishop of Milan, used to say, the Eucharist should not be considered as a punishment, but more as a medicine to heal.

The bishops have not sought just an innovative change, but they read through Amoris Laetitia and Pope Francis’ teaching, the sign of the times to open a door to help divorced couples to discern, form a right conscience and seek the Sacrament of Penance. We priests are called like the Good Shepherd to accompany these couples to enter in the inner fold of the Mother Church.

I am sure Fr Joe will accept the invitation issued by our Arch­bishop to dialogue and discuss with anyone who has doubts about the contents of the guidelines.

The laity should do likewise with priests, as recently I have had the joy to experience in spiritual guidance of some couples. I think we have to pray for our two bishops who have had the inspiration to put these guidelines at our service.

My final word is that I agree that these guidelines need to be explained to the clergy and laity, to avoid confusion and troubled consciences. This teaching has to start even from the pre-marriage courses of Cana and the dialogue with participating couples.

Besides confession I am sure the Cana Movement will offer counselling to couples in such situations as an accompaniment to receive the Body and Blood of Christ in the Eucharist.