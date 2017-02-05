Power of prayer for universal peace and human solidarity

In one of his letters, St Paul urges us to pray for those in high authority so that we may live our life in peace and tranquility. In my opinion, these words are very timely, and perhaps urgent at the present time when we are witnessing so much political and social turmoil worldwide, which may even intensify during the coming years.

Needless to say, leaders of nations, and particularly world leaders, hold so much power that they can determine the destiny not only of their nationals but, to a certain extent, of the whole of mankind. Their huge responsibility demands that they, in all humility, turn to almighty God in prayer for guidance and help in making their important decisions. However, the words and actions of some of them would seem to be far from emanating from the God of love, peace, justice and mercy.

The good news is that, due to the common bond that binds the human race, the rest of us mortals have the power and privilege to make up for what they lack. The fascinating power of prayer stands out in many passages in Holy Scripture.

It would suffice to mention the granting of Abraham’s persistent humble pleas to almighty God to condone the many sins of the people of Sodom and Gomorrah if there could be found just five good people in their midst. This would hearten us to do what St Paul asks us to do in the letter mentioned above so as to obtain universal peace and human solidarity.