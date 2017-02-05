Antonio Sammut biography
A biography of Antonio Sammut (1867-1947) builder and benefactor of Gżira parish church (1921-1935) is going to be published.
One can still see his painting in the church’s sacristy. Parishioners and clergy wanted to honour his dedication and benevolence by having a painting in the church sacristy with an inscription saying: “Antonio Sammut – a benefactor who built the church for no consideration.”
I appeal to readers who have important information about him to kindly contact me on e-mail victorsammut@onvol.net or mob. 7738 9506 to set up an appointment.
