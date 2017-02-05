Victoria Scout Group awards

Award recipients (front row, from the left) Michael Farrugia, Karl Galea, Mark S Farrugia, Nathan Azzopardi, Neil Casha, James Mizzi, Michele Terribile and Christon Grima. (Back row) Sarah Grech, Keith Bajada, GSL Lorre Saliba, Group Council Chairman Michael Grech, Beppe Galea, Izaak Bajada and Nathan Camilleri. Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Victoria Scout Group held an award-giving ceremony during its annual general meeting in the newly-refurbished hall at its headquarters in Victoria.

The Rover of the Year award went to Beppe Galea, while Keith Bajada lifted the Venture Scout of the Year award. Michael Farrugia and Karl Galea were presented with the Scout of the Year award. The Cub Scout of the Year (Seeonee Pack) award was given to Nathan Azzopardi, while Neil Casha lifted the Cub Scout of the Year (Saturday Pack) award.

Certificates of Merit were presented to Rover Scouts Sarah Grech and Paul Parnis, Venture Scouts Izaak Bajada and Nathan Camilleri, Scouts James Mizzi and Michele Terribile and Cub Scouts (Seeonee Pack) Mark Saviour Farrugia and Christon Grima.

The Black Six (Seeonee Pack) and the Yellow Six (Saturday Pack), winners of the Inter-Six Monthly Competition were presented with certificates and badges.

Scout Association of Malta chief, George Cassar, presented former Cub Scout leader Mary Rose Pace with the Silver Falcon Award for her valuable work and dedication towards the groupand the Scout Association.

Following the presentation of awards, Lou Busuttil and Darren Paul Cassar were invested as Scouts, while Scouts Luke Buhagiar, Anton Curmi and Nicholas Mifsud joined their new section, the Venture Unit.

Group librarian Carm Cachia presented a copy of his book on the history of the Victoria Scout Group to Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, Malta’s Ambassador for Unesco and to guest speaker, inspector Timmy Zammit.

Scout Chief Commissioner Leslie Bonnici and Victoria parish (St George’s) new archpriest, Mgr Joseph Curmi, attended the annual general meeting.