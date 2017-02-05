Feast of St Anthony the Abbot
Xagħra celebrated the feast of St Anthony the Abbot, patron saint of animals. The programme included a concelebrated Mass by Xagħra archpriest, Mgr Carmelo Refalo, at the chapel dedicated to the saint at Tal-Qaċċa area and the blessing of animals in St Anthony Square. The statue of St Anthony was carried from the church to the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady, accompanied by the Victory Band of Xagħra. Mgr Refalo is seen here distributing bread to participants in memory of St Anthony who used to give out bread to the poor.
