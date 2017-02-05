Cruise sector flourishing

Rotterdam, the last cruise liner to call in Gozo last year. Photo: Charles Spiteri

Welcoming positive figures published by the National Statistics Office for the local cruise line sector in 2016, Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said Gozo was also reaping extensive economic benefits from the success generated by the cruise sector. According to figures produced by Transport Malta, 19 cruise port calls were registered in Gozo, carrying nearly 7,000 passengers.

“This number of passengers is actually double that recorded in 2012,’’ the minister said.

Meanwhile, cruiseline vessels entering Grand Harbour last year carried a total of 682,222 passengers, meaning an increase of nearly 2 per cent on 2015.