• The Secret Life of Pets will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm.

• The feast of St Blaise will be celebrated today in Nadur. Diocese Vicar General Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri will celebrate Mass near the boċċi pitch, San Blas, at 10am, followed by the blessing of animals and agriculture produce. Free transport will be available from near the Mnarja Band Club at 9.15am.

• The Oasi Foundation bazaar is open near the cross in the St Francis Square, Victoria, until March 3, from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 4.30 to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. Anyone interested in offering some help can contact Marisa on 7955 3812. Donations of items are appreciated.

• Il-Fergha Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will hold an hour of adoration at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 9am to 10am. Holy rosary will be recited at 8.45am. Everyone is invited.

• Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will mark the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck with a solemn Pontifical Mass at Munxar parish church on Friday at 8.30am. Other Masses will be celebrated at 6, 7 and 11am, 1pm and 4pm. The church will remain open to visitors

until 7pm.

• The Gozo Cultural Council within the Gozo Ministry will be presenting the third edition of the February concert, entitled Music from the Heart, at the Basilica of Marija Bambina, Xagħra, on Friday at 7pm. Entrance is free. The concert will feature sopranos Georgina Gauci and Rosabelle Pavia, tenor Charles Vincenti and the Classique Orchestra under the direction of Joseph Debrincat. The programme includes music by Bizet, Verdi, Bach, Malotte, Cohen, Galea and Caruana Spiteri.

• Bishop Mario Grech will concelebrate Mass at Lourdes Church, Għajnsielem, on Saturday at 5pm to mark the apparition of Our Lady of Lourdes. Other Masses will be celebrated at 5.15 and 9am and at 1 and 3.30pm. The sanctuary will be open for devotees until 8pm.

• Fr Joe Buttigieg will lead the Fra Baskal Prayer Group at Our Lady of Graces, Capuchin church, Victoria, on Wednesday at 6pm, followed by eucharistic adoration, songs of praise and worship and healing prayers through the intercession of the Servant of God. Mario Caruana will animate the meeting.

• La La Land will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. The film is the winner of seven Globe Awards and nominated for 14 Academy Awards (Oscars) to be held on February 26.

