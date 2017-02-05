Sporting briefs

Alvarez: Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez made an emotional return to action against Barcelona yesterday less than two months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The centre back’s impressive debut season was interrupted when Athletic announced on Dec. 23 he needed to undergo an operation to treat the disease, denying him the chance to face Barca in last month’s King’s Cup tie.

Monaco: Monaco moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 yesterday, reaching a milestone thanks to Radamel Falcao’s double in a 3-0 drubbing of Nice. The principality side have now netted 100 goals in all competitions this season, a good omen looking ahead to their Champions League last-16 first leg at Manchester City this month. Leonardo Jardim’s side, who have scored 68 league goals in 23 matches, have 52 points.

Grant: Avram Grant will leave his post as Ghana coach after yesterday African Nations Cup third place playoff match against Burkina Faso, officials said. Grant’s two-year contract will not be renewed and the search is on for a successor, senior Ghana Football Association officials told Reuters. The former Chelsea manager took over as Ghana coach one month before the last Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and took the side to the final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Ameobi: Notts County have signed former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi until the end of the season. Ameobi, 35, was a free agent after leaving Fleetwood Town at the end of last season. Ameobi said: “It’s a great honour to join a club like this, one of the founder members of the Football League.”

Rakitic: Ivan Rakitic is close to renewing his contract with Barcelona, according to Marca. The Croatia international’s representative Arturo Canales met with Barca officials on Friday and the stances of the two parties appear to be closer after yesterday’s meeting. Negotiations over a new deal for the midfielder started a few months ago, but they have been complicated by the fact that Rakitic has not been a guaranteed starter for coach Luis Enrique during this period.