Qormi fail to make up ground

Marsa 1

Qormi 1

Qormi failed to profit from Naxxar Lions’s slip up on Friday as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Marsa.

Brian Spiteri’s Yellow-Blacks could also be overtaken by either Senglea or Vittoriosa, if one of them wins the derby today.

Qormi could have found themselves behind inside the first minute when following a defensive melee the ball bounced onto the post before their defenders cleared the ball away.

But the Yellow Blacks soon regrouped and took the lead. From a Mark Barbara corner, Noah Ojuola anticipated his marker to head past Ryan Caruana.

Lawrence Chiedozie almost made it 2-0 on 27 minutes but his shot finished just wide.

Marsa goalkeeper Caruana kept his side in the game four minutes later when he pulled off a good block to keep Ousmane Sidibe’s header.

The Red Blues finally threatened on the stroke of half-time when Steve Meilak was foiled by Jamie Azzopardi.

Marsa improved on the restart and Meilak again threatened but his shot was pushed away by Azzopardi.

Parity was restored nine minutes from time when goalkeeper Azzopardi brought down Gilbert Martin inside the area and from the resultant penalty Luis Andre De Melo Lima made no mistake from the spot.

Marsa: R. Caruana, L. Scorfna, R. Mifsud, M. Busuttil, G. Sultana, L. Omeruo, J. Farrugia, T. Andrade Alvarez (K. Sakurai), S. Meilak (M. Gauci), R. Refalo (G.Martin), L. De Melo Lima.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, D. Vukovic, Q. Bregman, A. Abela, O. Sidibe, C. Farrugia (Y. Yankam), N. Ojuola (D. Medic), M. Barbara, L. Chiedozie, M. Camilleri, T. Guzman (B. Grech).

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Best Player: Ryan Caruana (Marsa).

Lija Athletic 3

Għargħur 0

Lija Athletic brushed aside bottom-placed Għargħur to boost their promotion hopes.

Joseph Galea’s Lija have now moved on the 29-point mark, level with third placed Senglea, Vittoriosa and Mqabba and six adrift of leaders Naxxar.

Għargħur threatened on 18 minutes. Muda Fagbeja’s header was cleared off the line by Antoine Borg.

Three minutes later, Luke Bonnici failed to hold to Nicolau’s shot but the Lija defence cleared.

Lija took the lead on the half hour mark. Jorge Garcia Vidal picked Abubaker Bello Osagie who moved past two defenders and beat Zach Valletta with a low drive.

Five minutes into the second half, Bonnici had to be alert to push over Fegbeja’s screamer.

Lija sealed the points six minutes later. Għargħur goalkeeper Valletta held Yanis Tonna inside the area and Bello Osagie converted the resultant penalty.

Lija added a third on 77 minutes when substitute Lee Joe Schembri hit home from close in.

Lija: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, L. Muscat, P. Babic, D. Scerri, A. Galea (R. Sammut), J. Garcia Vidal (E. Da Silva Santos), A. Bello Osagie, L. Zahra, A. Borg, Y. Tonna (L.J. Schembri)

Għargħur: Z. Valletta, J. Azzopardi, K. Fedele, D. Camilleri, I. Chircop, S. Mino, L. Busuttil, M. Fagbeja, E. De Lima Nicolau, L. Galea, M. Spiteri (G. Saliba).

Referee: Clayton Pisani.

Best player: Abubaker Bello Osagie (Lija Athletic).