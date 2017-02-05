Messi sets another record as Barcelona beat Bilbao

La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao last night as Lionel Messi became the club’s top scorer from free-kicks.

Paco Alcacer scored his first league goal since joining from Valencia last year by turning in a pass from Neymar in the 18th minute while Messi whipped in an angled strike in the 40th, his 27th goal from a free-kick for Barca.

Aleix Vidal scored the most impressive goal of the game by finishing off an audacious solo run midway in the 67th.

Barca stayed second in the standings, a point behind Real Madrid but have played two games fewer than the leaders, who will not be in action today at Celta Vigo as the game has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday

Malaga vs Espanyol - 0-1

Barcelona vs Ath. Bilbao - 3-0

Atletico Madrid vs Leganes - 2-0

Valencia vs Eibar - 0-4

Today

Sevilla vs Villareal - 12.00

Sporting Gijon vs Alaves - 16.15

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - 18.30

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid - pp

Tomorrow

Granada vs Las Palmas - 20.45

Leading standings: Real Madrid 46; Barcelona 45; Sevilla 42; Atl. Madrid 39; Real Sociedad 35; Villarreal 34.