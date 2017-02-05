Football news

The possibility of getting sacked is far from Claudio Ranieri’s thoughts as the Leicester City manager is intent on ensuring the struggling Premier League champions maintain their top-flight status.

Following their stunning title triumph last season, Leicester have continued producing the unexpected, only this time they are battling relegation.

“It’s not my philosophy to think about this. If my thoughts go there... I remember what was said by my chairman the first time I met him. He said ‘if we go down will you stay with us?’ And I said ‘yes’,” Ranieri said.

“Now why do I have to think about this? I am thinking to fight and to survive. That’s it. I don’t speak about my position with the owner. Never do I speak with the chairman about my position.”

Pogba will prove himself – Mkhitaryan

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will live up to his immense potential, according to his team mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who urged the Frenchman’s doubters to give the dynamic midfielder time to find his feet at the club.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus for a world record fee of £89 million in August, has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag, scoring four goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

“He has a very big potential,” Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports.

“For him, it is a little bit hard because he is still 23 years old and maybe he is thinking he needs to do more than he’s doing but I know with the manager he is going to find the solution to solve it and he’s trying to do it already.”

FIFA rejects Bolivian appeal

Bolivia’s appeal against being docked points for fielding an ineligible player in two World Cup qualifiers has been rejected.

FIFA docked points from the Bolivians and gave them to Chile and Peru in a Nov. 1 decision after Paraguayan-born Nelson Cabrera’s inclusion in their team for the South American qualifiers.

“The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to reject the appeals lodged by the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) and to confirm in its entirety the decisions rendered by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in the cases relating to the fielding of an ineligible player,” FIFA said.

Ronaldo named highest-earner

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-earning sportsman, according to Forbes’ Sports Money Index.

The Real Madrid forward’s 2016 earnings are listed as $88million (£70.5m) in the study, broken down into $56m (£44.9m) in salary and prize money and $32m (£25.6m) in endorsements.

His long-time rival, Lionel Messi, comes in second in the list with $81.4m (£65.2m), with NBA star LeBron James third ahead of tennis champion Roger Federer.

Rose to see specialist after knee scan

Tottenham Hotspur’s England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist tomorrow after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

“Danny Rose had his scan yesterday,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Now we need to wait until Monday when he is going to see the specialist and we’ll see afterwards.”

Rose injured his left knee in the first half of Tuesday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at bottom side Sunderland.

Pochettino did not put any time frame on the left back’s recovery.

Hull look to force Salibur transfer

Hull still hope to sign Guingamp midfielder Yannis Salibur despite the transfer window closing, head coach Marco Silva said.

The Tigers were working far beyond Tuesday’s 11pm deadline to try to confirm the signings of Salibur and Kamil Grosicki, with only the Poland winger’s arrival ultimately finalised in time.

The suggestion was that the paperwork for the Salibur deal was not submitted in time, but Hull have appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9 million move.

Silva said: “We are still waiting. Up to now, we don’t have the final decision of FIFA. “When we have, we will let you know. We don’t have a date.”

Cellino ban reduced to 12 months

Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino has had his 18-month Football Association ban reduced to 12 months after an appeal.

In November Cellino and the club were each fined £250,000 after being found guilty of breaching the FA’s agency regulations.

The decision related to the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014 and Cellino stated an immediate intention to appeal against it.

That has been successful in terms of a six-month reduction, but the FA announced on Friday that the Italian will be banned from all football-related activity for one year commencing on February 18.

In addition, Cellino’s fine has been reduced to £100,000 and the club’s to £200,000.