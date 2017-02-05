Egypt had title doubts – El Hadary

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has acknowledged that the seven-times African champions did not end their seven-year exile from the Nations Cup with the title in mind, but are now ready to reclaim their crown in today’s final against Cameroon.

After winning an unprecedented hat-trick of Nations Cups between 2006 and 2010, Egypt failed to qualify for the next three editions before ousting Nigeria in qualifying to reach Gabon.

They started uncertainly with a goalless stalemate against Mali and were not convincing in victories over Uganda, Ghana, Morocco and Burkina Faso, on penalties, in the semi-finals.

“Since we qualified for this edition of the Afcon, having been absent for the past three editions, we only had in mind to come here, to make a good impression and to do our best to reach the final,” 44-year-old El Hadary said.

“We weren’t sure of it but as we’ve progressed, it’s come,” he added. “Myself and my teammates are one family and we have one objective, to win the cup.

“We’ve made it our mission to reach the final and now we have,” the 150-cap stopper added.

“Together with our will and determination, we’re ready to lift the title.”

While Egypt have more experience than their Cameroonian opponents, coach Hector Cuper has acknowledged that his side must not be considered favourites for today’s showdown.

“There can be no expectations, no one can say how it will go and there are no favourites,” he said.

“The winner will be the team who are better prepared and who take their chances.”

Third place play-off: Ghana vs Burkina Faso 0-1.