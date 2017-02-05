The three pairs of shoes you need in your arsenal

If ever there was an Achilles heel devised specifically for women, I’m pretty certain it would be shoes. Apart from the varieties of styles and colours that you can get them in, you have the added advantage that even if you gain weight, your feet rarely will. This means that unlike those pair of skinny jeans you wore that one time when you lost four kilos after a bout of gastric flu, your shoes will fit you till death (or pregnancy) do you part.

Of course, thanks to the fact that we pretty much get lost in a shoe high every time we see some pair of totally impractical butterfly heels, we don’t tend to stock up on those things which should make the foundation of our wardrobes and which we live in on a daily basis. Here are the quintessential items that every girl should invest in before buying those hot pink, pony hair stilettos.

Nude, possibly patent leather, ballerina shoes. Seen on everyone from Kate Moss to the local baker in the last 17 years, good quality ballerina shoes make you look like an off-duty model. By getting this ubiquitous wardrobe building block in nude, you are always guaranteed a pulled-together, chic look: nude goes with absolutely every other colour in the rainbow. Should you have a choice, try to get a nude hue that looks most like your own colouring as this will elongate your legs. Another thing that you should opt for is a patent leather finish for the simple reason that they are much easier to clean and will bear greater wear and tear, which is an important thing to take into consideration given the state of our roads and pavements.

‘Pigalle’ stilettos in nude or black. A term first coined by the legendary Christian Louboutin, Pigalles take their name from a particularly colourful area of Paris. The beauty of the Pigalle shape is the fact that it is a timeless classic which you will be able to wear over and over again whatever your age, outfit or occasion. I’m particularly fond of a high heel because I’m not one for half measures. A lower heel has been known to give you cankles; pretty unglamorous if you ask me.

A good pair of trainers. While I’m by no means a gym bunny, I discovered the hard way that you can’t go for walks or climb hills with ballerinas (unless you want to end up with a broken leg). Now while in the past, there was absolutely no way for anyone expect Gisele Bundchen to look good in trainers, many brands have really stepped up their game in terms of design, which means that you won’t end up looking like an utter slob whenever you wear these on a lazy Sunday afternoon. For the ultimate classic, preppy look which will never go out of style, opt for white or black trainers and give pink glitter and crocodile print a miss.