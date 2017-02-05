Mcast-certified VET to be introduced in secondary schools

Silvio De Bono (left), president of the Mcast Board of Governors, exchanging the signed agreement with St Benedict College principal Paul Debono in the presence of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (second from right) and Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia.

New vocational education and training (VET) programmes will be provided to secondary school students in Engineering and IT as a result of a partnership agreement signed between the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) and St Benedict College. To date, VET programmes in secondary schools lead only to SEC certification.

The agreement will introduce more VET modules, which when successfully completed will enable students to receive a Level 3 Diploma from Mcast before leaving compulsory education. It is intended that eventually this model will spread on a national level.

The ultimate aim of this agreement is to strengthen the provision of VET in secondary schools through the achievement of the VET diploma at an earlier age at secondary level. This will prepare students to continue studying VET at higher levels at Mcast or to enter the world of employment equipped with the required skills.

Subject teachers in vocational IT and vocational Engineering together with Mcast tutors will adapt and develop diploma content modules suitable for secondary school students.

Module content will also include skills and knowledge highlighted and required by local industrial enterprises, which are offering human and physical resources so that active learning will take place at the place of work when necessary.

It is envisaged that as from 2020, at the end of each secondary school cycle, a group of around 25 students will graduate from St Benedict College every year in IT and Engineering respectively accredited with a full diploma at Level 3.

Upon completion of the course, students will be able to continue studying VET at advanced Level 4 diploma at Mcast or to enter the world of employment equipped with the necessary skills.