Learn how to ‘wake up’ an audience

Ways of making a speech fun and easy to deliver and ‘waking up’ an audience during a presentation will be demonstrated during a 20-hour course entitled ‘The Art of Public Speaking’ organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. It starts on March 13 and will be held over a period of eight weeks at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

This course will particularly focus on dealing with the fear of public speaking. It will provide practice in both impromptu and prepared speeches, and by the end of it participants should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

The course is co-ordinated and led by Joseph Agius, a registered European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist with special interest in fluency disorders and humour research. He holds a MSc in clinical speech and language studies from Trinity College, University of Dublin, and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Sheffield. He lectures at the University of Malta and has extensive experience in training, lecturing and public speaking.

For further information call 2124 0746, 9982 9244 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt