Challenges require united EU

Friday’s European Union summit in Malta agreed to a plan to tackle migration from Libya and focused on the future of the EU post-Brexit and on relations with the new Trump administration in the US. These are among the many challenges facing the EU which require a bold and united stand from the bloc.

The €200 million migration plan is without doubt a step in the right direction even though the situation in Libya is still very fluid and questions have been raised about how such a strategy can be implemented. As Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said, however, the unstable state of affairs in Libya must not be an excuse to do nothing; if anything it is a reason to do more.

The Maltese presidency now has the task of hammering out concrete measures to start putting into practice the 10-point Libya plan, which will see the European Commission release an additional €200 million for use on migration-related projects linked to Libya.

A number of Maltese and international NGOs have criticised the plan, pointing out that it would simply keep migrants who deserved protection in an unsafe country. This criticism cannot be ignored, and hopefully the day will come when the creation of humanitarian corridors in Libya will be possible.

Such safe zones, however, will only come about when the UN-backed Libyan government increases its authority over the country and the situation becomes more stable. It is absolutely imperative, therefore, that the international community, particularly the EU, continues with its attempts to broker an agreement between the respective Libyan administrations, militias and parliaments.

The Malta summit also discussed the future of a post-Brexit EU, a challenge which has to be dealt with in a united but open-minded way. British Prime Minister Theresa May’s assurances at the summit that the UK wants the EU to succeed and will be a reliable partner is to be greatly welcomed.

Britain is a key global and European actor, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a nuclear power, an important link to the US and a key Nato member. Its departure from the EU is unfortunate but once it has decided to leave, both sides will have to work out a sensible and fair deal. However, there is a general consensus within the EU 27, correctly, that any deal with Britain will have to be inferior to membership.

An interesting point to come out of the Malta summit was the idea of a ‘multi-speed’ Europe, something which German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of other founding Member States endorsed. While it is essential for the EU to speak with one voice on issues such as counter-terrorism, security, migration, foreign policy and common values, it should be flexible enough to allow different levels of integration in other areas.

European leaders also discussed the “challenge” posed to the EU by new US President Donald Trump who has worried many in Europe by his isolationist foreign policy comments, his reluctance to endorse the European project, his past description of Nato as “obsolete”, his admiration for Vladimir Putin and his unwillingness to provide moral leadership in the world.

Mr Trump without doubt presents a huge test for the EU and the general feeling at the summit was that the bloc is very keen to emphasise the importance of the Transatlantic relationship but would not hesitate to criticise the US if it goes against certain basic values.

While a strong bond between Washington and Brussels is extremely valuable and important for both sides, the EU should now use the changed political climate in the US as a catalyst for it to speak with one voice as it deals with the many challenges it is now facing, both within and outside the Union.