Defective TV bed

Q: Five months ago I purchased a TV bed from a local seller. A month later the bed’s mechanism wasn’t functioning well. I reported the problem to the seller who came to see the bed but did not do anything. At this point the seller told me to contact the manufacturer abroad, which is a company based in the UK. However, the UK supplier told me that since the bed was not directly purchased from them I have to deal with the local company.

I therefore referred once again the problem to the local seller who admitted that he is not capable of solving the problem and that a representative of the UK company will come to check the bed. Unfortunately, to date no one came to check the bed. I feel really annoyed about this situation as I have spent a lot of money on this bed since it is not a normal bed but functions electronically.

I would like to know if I have the right to return the defective bed and ask for a refund?

A: As a consumer you are legally entitled to request a remedy from the seller. Consumer Law provides that in the first instance the seller may try and repair a defective product. When a repair is not possible, or to be effected it will take a very long time and thus cause the consumer a significant inconvenience, then the consumer may request the defective product to be replaced with a new one.

As it has already been a while since you reported the problem to the seller and he did not manage to repair the bed, you may now request replacement of the defective bed. If such a replacement cannot be carried out within a reasonable period of time then you may opt to cancel the sale and request a refund. It is important that you make these requests in writing and send the letter to the seller by registered post.

Should the seller refuse to provide you with one of the above mentioned solutions you may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.