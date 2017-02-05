Westin Dragonara awarded twice

The Westin Dragonara Resort has won a Booking.com 2016 Guest Review Award. Based on over 110 million reviews, this year only 355,535 properties in 205 countries and territories were recognised.

“With more than 110 million guest reviews on our platform, we not only guide travellers to find perfect stays, but empower our accommodation partners to stay up to date with evolving customer expectations, including what travellers appreciate most about their property, as well as what can potentially be improved,” said Remco van Zanten, global director of Partner Services at Booking.com.

“With our guest review awards, we congratulate, thank and honour the incredible dedication of our partners to create great guest experiences for our customers, time and time again.”

A total of 80 per cent of travellers participating in the survey have indicated that sleeping on a comfortable bed is what matters most to them. The Westin Heavenly Bed was smartly designed to promote sleep and to restore body and mind. The bed is made out of 10 layers of pure comfort and has eased millions of guests into deep, restful sleep. This was followed by 60 per cent looking for a picturesque view and 52 per cent looking for free Wi-Fi.

The resort has also been named a winner among the top 25 luxury hotels in Malta by Tripadvisor. The Travellers’ Choice Awards are the highest hour Tripadvisor can give. They are based on reviews and opinions from millions of travellers. The Westin Dragonara Resort was ranked among the top one per cent of hotels worldwide.