Vodafone’s Gozo store gets a sleek makeover

Vodafone Malta’s store at Arkadia, Victoria has been revamped to reflect Vodafone’s global ‘modular’ retail design.

This is the latest outlet to join Vodafone Malta’s retail portfolio of newly transformed, innovatively designed stores which incorporate all the elements required in a Vodafone outlet to offer the best customer experience.

The store features a contemporary design and a welcoming environment. It also boasts the latest hi-tech devices and accessories and offers customers the possibility to test out the latest smartphones and tablets at ease while being assured that an expert team can guide them through this experience.

“We are also offering a ‘Tech Zone’ area with an expert ready to help customers having technical issues,” retail and collections manager Joseph Azzopardi said.

All Vodafone customers are invited to visit the newly revamped outlet in Gozo, which is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm and Saturday from 9am to 2pm.