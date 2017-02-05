VW is global volume leader

Volkswagen Group has edged Toyota to claim top spot in global vehicle sales in 2016.

Toyota announced that it sold 10.175m vehicles worldwide last year, up 0.2 per cent but short of the 10.31m vehicles sold by VW Group in 2016.

The result reflects VW’s industrial strength (12 brands) and the importance of the Chinese market –where VW is well positioned with its big JVs and Toyota is less strong. Volkswagen Group’s 10.31m total was a gain of 3.8 per cent on the previous year, with China up a staggering 12.2 per cent to 3.98m units.

VW Group CEO Matthias Müller stressed the stabilisation for the group last year, in spite of the challenges faced. “2016 was a very challenging year for us,” he said.

“We made strides in resolving and overcoming the diesel crisis and at the same time initiated a fundamental change process with ‘Together – Strategy 2025’ to get Volkswagen ready for the future of mobility. Nonetheless, we managed to stabilise operating business in difficult conditions: the fact that we handed over more than 10 million vehicles to customers last year bolsters the group and its brands as we head for the future.”

Full-year deliveries by the Volkswagen Group brands in Europe in 2016 totalled 4.2m units (plus four per cent).

Full-year deliveries for VW Group in North America reached 939,100 units (+0.8 per cent; but with US down 2.2 per cent at 591,600 sales).

Some 4.3m new vehicles (+9.7 per cent) were delivered in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, of which just under four million were for China (+12.2 per cent).

“In 2017 we will be intensifying our efforts in the major technological fields of the future, in e-mobility, autonomous vehicles, the digitalisation of our products and our company,” Mr Müller said.

“At the same time, though, we will not be neglecting today’s core business. Our group brands will be putting almost 60 new vehicles on the road for their customers during the coming year.”