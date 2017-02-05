Sliema hotel supports Maltese talent and culture

The Palace hotel in Sliema is once again extending its support to promote local art and culture and collaborating with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, while also part-sponsoring a number of concerts regularly organised by the Maltese national orchestra.

Sponsoring these types of initiatives and events are imperative to guaranteeing that arts and culture in Malta are successful and sustainable. The Palace always responds with imaginative and innovative ideas as to how to be of help to this sector, while delivering quality arts and cultural experiences to diverse audiences around Malta and Gozo.

“The Palace believes that access to arts and culture helps build a more inspired and creative society, giving us a sense of who we are and where we’ve come from. By supporting the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, we are guaranteeing that our national orchestra upholds its impeccable reputation and achieves its mission to make the finest music available to the greatest number of people possible,” said the hotel’s sales director Andy Tanti.

Today, The Palace will be sponsoring the first MPO concert of the year in the Russian Masters Series, which will focus on two of the most prominent Russian composers, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich.

On a regular basis the hotel will be hosting several guests from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, including Mro Brian Schembri, its principal conductor and artistic director.