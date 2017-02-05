STM Malta at European Business Awards

STM Malta Trust and Company Management Limited has been named a National Champion for Malta in The European Business Awards, sponsored by RSM.

This is Europe’s largest business competition set up to celebrate business excellence and best practice in the European business community.

STM Malta was chosen after the first phase of judging by an independent panel. They were evaluated on the core European Business Awards values of innovation, ethics and success and will now go through to the second stage of the competition, which includes a video and a public vote.

Deborah Schembri, STM Malta managing director, said: “We are very proud to be selected to represent Malta as a National Champion. The European Business Awards are widely recognised as the showcase for Europe’s most dynamic companies and we are proud to be recognised at this level.”

Ten other Maltese companies will compete for the title of National Champion in this year’s European Business Awards.