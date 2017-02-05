Remax Alliance opens new office in St Julian’s

Remax Alliance Pender management and staff with Remax Malta COO Jeff Buttigieg.

The fast-evolving Remax brand marked another key milestone last month, with the opening of its 23rd branch. Situated in St Andrews’ Road, St Julian’s, the new Pender branch office forms part of the Remax Alliance franchise and joins its four offices in Mosta, San Gwann, Tigné and on The Strand. The branch, co-owned by Michael Bonello, Gordon Valentino and Michael Galea, is being managed by Robert D’Amato. Plans are in hand to employ up to 20 agents in this new office.

“Our latest office has helped to further consolidate our position in this part of Malta and within the industry as a whole,” said Mr Bonello.

“St Julian’s remains one of the most in-demand areas on the island, with ongoing interest from locals, foreigners and investors. There are a number of exciting projects planned for the area in the years to come and this new office will ensure we are best placed to make the most of that, as well as to give customers the best possible service based on the very latest knowledge from the market.”

Speaking on behalf of Remax Malta, CEO Kevin Buttigieg welcomed the opening of the Alliance’s fifth office. “The new office has a strong background, both thanks to the experience of the franchise owners and its manager Robert who has a wealth of knowledge in the industry. We wish them every success and look forward to outstanding results in the years to come.”

Remax Alliance Pender is the first of seven offices to be opened in 2017. Other branches will be inaugurated in offices in Swieqi, Msida, Gozo, Marsascala, Qawra, and Mellieħa. The opening of these offices is part of the company strategy of 2017 which will see the network grow by 75 new agents by the end of the year.

As with the majority of Remax offices, Remax Alliance Pender will be offering both sales and letting services, as well as addition ancillary assistance within the area and beyond. For more information, call 2015 6800 or visit www.remax-malta.com/alliance-pender-office.