PKF welcomes additional accounting firm in China

PKF International has welcomed a new member – Zhongxingcai Guanghua (ZG) Certified Public Accountants LLP – to its global network of independent firms.

With PKF adding ZG to its global family, it now boasts over 400 offices operating in more than 150 countries across five regions. This new venture provides existing ZG clients access to PKF’s global network for international expansion and existing PKF clients with full coverage across China to support their expansion plans.

Based in Beijing, ZG has good geographical coverage with branches in 32 cities, and is among the top 20 accounting firms in China. It has established strategic alliances with many well-known investment banks, brokerages and fund companies and offers its customers a variety of services including asset assessment service, auditing and advisory services, judicial expertise and tax advisory service.

Mr Gengchun Yao, chairman at ZG, explained: “The partners are very excited to join the PKF family. This is an important strategic move to show the growing support to our clients as they expand internationally.”

PKF’s global family of legally independent firms specialise in providing high quality audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions to international and domestic organisations in many sectors.

John Sim, CEO of PKF, said: “Finding the right audit firm in China is an important part of our strategy to becoming the leading global brand for independent accounting firms. It not only helps ZG put themselves on the global map but also gives PKF the coverage we need in China. We look forward to getting to know them better and to helping their clients implement the ‘One Belt One Road’ strategy of the Chinese government across the PKF network.”

Sebastian Wohldorf, chairman of PKF International, concluded: “ZG joining PKF is a win-win for both parties. ZG is one of the fastest growing accountancy firms in China, so we are delighted they have decided to join our family.”