More senior executive appointments at Vassallo Group

From left: Ruben Vassallo, Janet Silvio, Nazzareno Vassallo, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, Jackie Cordina and James Sciriha.

Vassallo Group of Companies has just announced more appointments at senior executive level as part of its vision and strategy for 2020.

James Sciriha has been appointed Caremalta’s director of finance. He previously held the position of financial controller within the same company.

Mr Sciriha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Accountancy from the University of Malta. He is a Certified Public Accountant under the Accountancy Board and is also a full member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

He also holds a Diploma in Fund Administration from the University of Manchester after having completed the course in 2010. He won prestigious awards, such as the Institute of Financial Services overall excellent student in 2010 and the John Earland Prize Fund award 2010, supported by the Central Bank of Malta.

Mr Sciriha started his career in 2007, when he joined the audit department at Deloitte working mainly in financial services within the audit department.

He joined the Caremalta Group as a group financial controller in 2010. Over six years, Mr Sciriha was involved in many projects Caremalta undertook, mainly the winning of Zammit Clapp tender, the opening of LiveLife, the first rehabilitation centre in Malta, the opening of Casa San Paolo and the extensions at Casa Arkati, Zejtun Home, Mellieha Home and Zammit Clapp.

Jackie Cordina, who occupied the position of property administrator at the chairman’s office, has been appointed executive director of the group’s property companies.

She has over 15 years’ experience working with senior management and the board of directors of government entities, including the Malta Information Technology Authority, Enemalta Corporation and the Malta Council for Science and Technology. She used to manage the chairmen’s office of these entities and also acted as project coordinator on a number of major initiatives, including the work of the National Pensions Reform Working Group, the National Council for Science and Technology and acted as executive secretary on a number of committees.

In 2008 she joined the private sector as an associate consultant supporting in consultancy assignments related to HR management and organisational structure and design.

She joined Vassallo Group in 2014 and in March of the same year was assigned the position of property administrator, responsible for the overall management of the properties, both commercial and residential, and liaising with the tenants and the maintenance team for certain property related issues.

Janet Silvio, previously business development manager at Caremalta, has been appointed executive director of HILA Homes, the newest subsidiary company within Vassallo Group, specialising in the care for people with disability.

She graduated in Accounting and Management after having successfully completed her studies with the Malta Institute of Accountants. She is also a Certified Public Accountant under the Ministry of Finance in Malta.

She worked in public accountanting and audit firms for five years before moving on to the service industry in 2001 to focus more on a managerial career and has worked for five years in senior management roles for two companies, both leaders in their market.

In 2014, Janet took up her as business development manager within the company, having as her focus the development of services for the disability sector. Through this role, Ms Silvio, with the help and constant support of Caremalta, gave birth to HILA (Home to Independence and Limitless Abilities), which currently operates Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta, the first private home to offer respite services to people with disability. A second home, Casa Santa Monica in Qormi, will be inaugurated shortly. This will offer independent supported living services.

Group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo said: “These appointments at top management level will further strengthen the group’s management structure, which will undoubtedly further consolidate the group’s position as leader in the areas in which it operates. It will also help it achieve ambitious targets it has set for 2020 and beyond”.