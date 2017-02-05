Maltese heritage brought to life

Heritage Malta has teamed up with Dhalia Real Estate to offer the public a new and exciting way to view Malta’s artistic treasures by using the latest 3D imaging technology.

The National Museum of Fine Arts, closed recently to be relocated at the Auberge d’Italie in 2018, will now remain available to all online. The entire collection of the Fine Arts Museum has been digitised, room by room, through 3D scanning.

This allows viewers to see details and enjoy a museum visit experience. The technology is completely unique and provides an immersive and fully responsive tour of the former museum in all its glory, bringing the rich culture and history of the Maltese Islands closer to the people.

Art students and enthusiasts in Malta and beyond can enjoy the magnificent collection comfortably from any location. The collection, which includes works by artists such as Mattia Preti, JMW Turner and Antonio Sciortino, is a national treasure and an excellent museum experience.

By embarking on an interactive walk through the museum viewers can also view in great detail the splendour of Admiralty House, the former building of the National Museum of Fine Arts, including its fine architecture and ceiling frescoes.

The museum’s 3D scan can be accessed by visiting https://www.dhalia.com/malta-heritage/ .