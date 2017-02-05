Malta Property Auctioneers to hold 32nd auction

The founders of local property auctions will be holding their 32nd auction at Palazzo Violetta Hotel, Tonna Street, Sliema on February 19.

Every quarter, Malta Property Auctioneers puts together a portfolio of carefully selected properties at attractive guide prices on which they receive bids and offers at an open auction.

This quarter they are focusing on properties which enjoy large outdoor areas. “We live on an island where land is scarce and the weather is mostly sunny, so it is only natural that the demand is always high on properties where one can enjoy the outdoor space as much as the indoor living areas. Whether it’s a villa with a mature garden and private pool, an apartment or penthouse with a good sized terrace or a house of character enjoying a sizeable courtyard, any buyer or even real estate agent will agree that properties with outdoor space are easier to sell and more sought after,” said team manager Stefan Consiglio.

“We have always tried to offer our clients and investors these types of properties because we truly believe that they will always make sound investments, and our 32nd auction will be no different with a selection of properties with great outdoor spaces to suit a variety of budgets. In fact we are proud to be offering some of the best properties available right now”.