MV Malita sails back into action

Gozo Channel’s ferry, the MV Malita, underwent extensive maintenance works at Palumbo Shipyard and sailed back into action on Thursday.

The 15-year-old vessel, the youngest in a fleet of three, entered Dock 4 earlier this month for its routine five-year overhaul that will cost close to half a million euros.

“We normally try to dry-dock the ships during the quieter months to minimise the inconvenience to the public,” Gozo Channel senior engineering manager Sammy Grech said, adding that the two other ships were operating more frequently to compensate for MV Malita’s absence.

“The service we receive at Palumbo Shipyards is excellent and it keeps updating itself to ensure it continues to provide the highest standards in terms of safety, personnel and the equipment used,” he added.

Mr Grech explained that the MV Malita underwent works on the propulsion system, repairs on the hull as well as paintwork to ensure the vessel’s proper functioning and reliability.