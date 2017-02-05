Healthcare company supports running club

Atlas Healthcare will be supporting the Ladies Running Club during 2017. To kickstart the collaboration, Health Insurance manager Claudine Gauci met with the members of the Ladies Running Club to present the new Ladies Running Club calendar, which was sponsored by Atlas.

Ladies Running Club president, Rebecca Gatt, thanked Ms Gauci and Atlas Healthcare for its support, which, besides the calendar publication, will involve various initiatives throughout the year.

“Atlas Healthcare, as part of the Atlas Group, holds a firm belief in healthy lifestyle choices and through collaboration with like-minded organisations like the Ladies Running Club, we fulfil our major CSR objective to promote exercise and wellness,” Ms Gauci said.

The Ladies Running Club was set up in 1988 by a group of women who decided it was time for women to join a sport which was completely dominated by men. In fact, the only events open to women were 5k fun runs and All Comers events.

The club has gone from strength to strength with members taking part every year in the Malta Marathon and Half Marathon, road and track races organised by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association and other races, as well as growing participation in events overseas.

The motto and mission of the club is Run for Fun. It established its own club race LRC 6 Miles in 1990, open for everyone. It is now known as the LRC 10k, and is held annually in October.

As agents for AXA PPP healthcare, Atlas Healthcare is backed by more than 75 years of specialist global healthcare experience. Coupled with an enthusiastic health insurance team, customers not only benefit from solid experience but also great customer and claims service.

For more information, call 2343 5211 or 7930 0320 or e-mail lorrieann.vella@atlas.com.mt.