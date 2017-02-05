Company briefs

As part of the company’s recent rebranding exercise Mapfre MSV Life recently launched a new website strategically designed and built with the aim of engaging the customer through an appealing and user-friendly design, which is easy to navigate and understand.

The new website offers a modern design together with a variety of innovative features such as live chat, life insurance and savings tools and a comprehensive amount of content designed to make life insurance, savings, investments and retirement products easier for the end user to understand.

David Curmi, CEO of Mapfre MSV Life, said: “The new portal supports the sustained growth and development of Mapfre MSV Life as we seek to continue to support our customers while consolidating our leadership position in the market. It is one of several significant investments in digital transformation that will enable us to continue to provide a compelling and relevant customer value proposition to our various customer segments.”

Maltapost finalist for eBusiness Awards

Maltapost’s SendOn and Easipik solution has been shortlisted as a finalist for the MCA eBusiness Awards within the Best eCommerce Site (B2C) category.

E-commerce logistics activity has increased considerably over the past years, with both consumers and businesses leveraging on a global market to fulfil their purchasing requirements.

To further improve the customer experience, Maltapost established SendOn, which enables customers to shop online for items in the EU, US and China, especially from websites which do not ship directly to Malta.

This logistics solution has been a success since its inception in 2012, with thousands of subscribers using the service regularly both for personal use and for business needs.

This service is combined with Maltapost’s Easipik solution, a nationwide parcel locker network to further strengthen its last mile delivery. This network provides customers with the option to collect their items on a 24/7 basis from automated locker banks conveniently located around Malta and Gozo.

By combining SendOn and Easipik, Maltapost provides an innovative international logistics solution, allowing e-commerce users to purchase any items within regional market places and collect these in Malta 24/7 from automated locker stations.