Chestertons Malta appoints new branch manager

Chestertons is a growing real estate agency in Malta offering a range of property services, from sales and letting to property management.

Along with the opening of its flagship branch in Paceville and assigning Natasha Pace as its CEO, the firm now has a new branch manager, Jay Jay Micallef.

Mr Micallef studied international business at the University of London. His passion for real estate is evident to anyone who meets with him, as is his love for golf, in which he represents Malta on a regular basis at a high level. He has been brought up into the property industry ever since he remembers, coming from a family very much involved in development.

Mr Micallef has a vast experience in the real estate industry, from sales and letting to project management. He therefore has what it takes to lead Chestertons’ flagship branch into the right direction.

Mr Micallef joined Chestertons as branch manager. He now aims to lead the company with great vision, appreciating its prestigious international presence and importance on quality rather than quantity.

He said: “I believe the property market in Malta is at an all-time high right now, property prices have gone up over recent years and are still going up. This is due to many factors.

“Banks are giving very low interest rates for fixed deposits, the rental market has gone up significantly due to the high demand of rental properties needed and many new industries are opening shop in Malta for various reasons, such as low taxation rates, good climate all year round, lower average salaries in comparison with the rest of Europe and attractive operating conditions for the iGaming industry and many other industries.

“Therefore more property is needed to accommodate the number of expats moving to Malta, and the supply and demand chain is one of the driving forces behind why Malta has been able to sustain this growth during tough times for many other countries.”