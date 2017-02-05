Chamber of Advocates publishes 34th edition of Law & Practice

The change in the method of appointment of members of the judiciary and the enactment of the Lawyers Act will this year remain at the top of the Chamber of Advocates’ agenda.

This was stated by George Hyzler, president of the chamber, in his introduction to the 34th edition of Law & Practice, the Chamber of Advocates’ bi-annual publication, which has just been published.

In his introduction, Dr Hyzler expressed his disappointment at the fact that the much needed Lawyers’ Act is still far from being enacted, referring to the situation as his ‘greatest disappointment to date’.

“This situation is disappointing because the Chamber of Advocates is there to safeguard the interests of its members and to push for higher standards in the legal profession and unless this law is in place, we cannot modernise the profession in the interest of the professionals who exercise and the community that it serves. While I expect the new committee will resume the pressure to have this law enacted, I also expect those who should know better to refrain from continuing to undermine this bill,” Dr Hyzler said.

This latest edition of Law & Practice contains a number of interesting articles and contributions by Kenneth Klein on ‘Comparative jury procedures’, Natalino Caruana Brincat on ‘Restraint of trade clause in employment law’, as well as an interesting interview with the head of the Maltese Language Unit, Joe Izzo Clarke, on legal translation at the Court of Justice of the EU.

The publication also lists interesting events that have been organised by the Chamber, including the annual St Ivo gathering and book donations, and the various events organised by the Malta Law Academy.

It also lists other important work, such as the reorganisation of the Chamber’s accounts and financial reporting systems to cater better to its increasing membership, the appointment of an official broker for the Chamber that will provide different professional indemnity insurance policies for lawyers, the upgrade of IT systems, a new website, ongoing discussion on the revision of court tariffs, a project to set up a childcare facility and the reorganisation of the library and archive with the help of the Junior Chamber of Advocates.

Stefan Camilleri, the Chamber’s secretary, said: “The Chamber of Advocates is a very dynamic organisation and this latest edition of Law & Practice confirms the great deal of positive work that the Chamber is putting to give more value to all our members.”