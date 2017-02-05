Business Leaders Malta annual conference explores resilience in leadership

Andrew Shatte

Resilience in leadership comes under the spotlight at Business Leaders Malta’s eighth annual conference at the Radisson Blu Golden Sands Beach Resort & Spa on February 24.

BLM’s morning conference, one of the most highly anticipating business networking events of the year, will see Andrew Shatte, Chris Moon and Steve Mercieca share their perspectives on what makes a resilient leader.

BLM is a company founded by training and development company Mdina International, event management firm Jugs Malta and recruitment specialists Konnekt.

Dr Shatte is founder and president of Phoenix Life Academy, a specialist company that focuses on measuring and training for resilience. He has delivered more than 1,000 keynote addresses to large corporate audiences in the last 10 years. A PhD psychologist, he and his colleagues were the first to identify the seven factors of human psychological resilience and apply them to the corporate sector.

Chris Moon

Mr Moon, a former British army officer, is the world’s first amputee ultra-distance runner, and advisor on advanced prosthetics. He has cheated certain death several times, having survived kidnap and a landmine blast and now draws on his experiences to help people and organisations improve performance by using their personal resources. He delivers humour, passion and inspiration and is a well-travelled speaker on change, motivation, risk and safety and strategic leadership, among other topics.

Steve Mercieca, chief executive of fast-growing real estate firms Quicklets and Zanzi Homes, is one of Malta’s rising entrepreneurs. He inspires and motivates a team of more than 130 agents across 11 offices with a unique leadership style. He has worked at a nationwide bank, sold life insurance and savings plans, run a bar and even held a job as a receptionist before a stint as an online letting agent helped him raise the seed capital to pursue his dreams.

A panel discussion featuring Niki Soler, managing director at Yellow, Liz Barbaro Sant, director at Alberta, and Ronald Attard, managing partner at EY, will be moderated by the Times of Malta’s digital editor Herman Grech. The Times of Malta is official media partner of ‘The Resilient Leader’.

The event will be rounded off with some teambuilding fun, led by Gianni Zammit, director at Jugs Malta. Lunch will be served afterwards.

For individual and group booking enquiries and more information about ‘The Resilient Leader’ visit www.businessleadersmalta.com or call 2247 0728.