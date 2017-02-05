Appointment of new directors

Ramona Piscopo. Right: John Zarb.

PG Group has announced the appointments of John Zarb and Ramona Piscopo as chairman and director respectively of the group. These appointments have continued to strengthen the corporate governance of the board of the PG Group by creating the correct balance between the executive and non-executive directors.

Mr Zarb recently retired from a long career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a partner between 1988 until his retirement. He served on a number of regulatory and professional boards and was involved in various business transactions in Malta and abroad.

Mr Zarb, who represented the Maltese government on the EU Accounting Regulatory Committee between 2004 and 2014, also served for many years as a visiting lecturer and examiner in auditing at the University of Malta.

Dr Piscopo, who is a practising lawyer, has worked as an international tax lawyer in various European countries. She currently heads PiscoPartners with offices in Zurich and Malta. She has extensive experience in cross-border restructuring and reorganisation of multinationals in various sectors including investment funds. Dr Piscopo is also an examiner on tax law at the University of Malta and was a lecturer on tax, LL.M. University of Neuchâtel, Switzerland.