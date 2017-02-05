Air Malta supports presidency of the Council of the EU

Air Malta is facilitating the travel requirements and offering special arrangements to the delegations and accredited members of the international media travelling to Malta both in the run-up and throughout the six months of this presidency. The airline is also organising special charter flights for large groups attending particular meetings.

Air Malta chairwoman Maria Micallef said: “The presidency of the Council of the EU is a great opportunity for the nation to showcase its potential to the 28 members of the Union. Malta is chairing over 1,500 meetings and high-level conferences and hosting thousands of media representatives. As the national carrier, we are proud to support this presidency, which is expected to generate a positive effect on areas such as tourism and the economy, and continue pushing forward Malta’s standing and reputation in Europe.”

As part of the initiatives taken by Air Malta, the airline is carrying special in-flight announcements to greet participants, delegates and members of the media. Information videos and articles on the airline’s inflight magazine Bizzilla will also feature news about prestigious events during the six-month presidency.