AX Hotels to hold recruitment day

For those interested in pursuing or advancing a career in hospitality, the Seashells Resort at Suncrest, Sunny Coast Resort & Spa and Tal-Kaptan Restaurants are hosting a recruitment open day on February 11, starting at 9am at the Luzzu Conference Hall in Qawra. Those motivated and keen to join a culturally diverse team, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

“As one of the largest companies in the hospitality area, AX Hotels offers employees opportunities to learn and grow within a positive environment. As our business develops, our HR requirements also evolve. We are currently looking for new, enthusiastic faces to fill multiple roles in the hospitality industry and those interested to join our energetic and dynamic team are welcome to visit our recruitment day,” said Regine Debono Caruana, HR manager, AX Qawra properties.

Past recruitment days have turned out to be successful, with many people attending and showing interest in a range job opportunities offered by AX Hotels in the hospitality industry. The day is an opportunity for everyone to meet representatives from the HR department and discuss job opportunities across AX Hotels’ portfolio of brands and support functions.