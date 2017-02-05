Top cast for Evita

The original Broadway show.

Edward Mercieca

Astra Theatre has announced the principal cast for the upcoming musical Evita scheduled for March. Evita follows the tour-de-force experience of Grease last April – the first-ever live musical produced at this theatre.

Cathy Lawlor will star in the iconic role of Eva Peron opposite local tenor and actor Joseph Zammit in the role of Che, with renowned actor Edward Mercieca taking on the role of Juan Perón.

Evita, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and written by Tim Rice, narrates the story of Eva Perón, wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The score is highlighted by favourites including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Cathy graduated from the Conservatory of Music and Drama, Dublin, having studied voice under Edith Forrest. For the past six years she has been a singing teacher, vocal coach for pantomimes and musicals as well as a freelance project manager for the arts and culture sector in Malta. She has most recently performed the role of Juno in the Manoel Theatre Youth Opera production of Orpheus in the Underworld.

The musical has topped box-offices since it was first produced in London’s West End

Che will be interpreted by Joseph, who has been exercising his profession as an actor and tenor for the past nine years, both in Malta and abroad. He has performed in several operas, including the roles of Monsieur Vogelsang in Die Schauspieldirektor and Pluto in Orpheus in the Underworld (ToiToi), while also taking part in various musicals, most notably Blue Woodward in The Great Big Radio Show (MADC); Alessandro in 1565 Concert (Masquerade), Fyedke in Fiddler on the Roof (FM Theatre); and Jamie in Last 5 Years (Masquerade). Joseph has been studying voice under soprano Andriana Yordanova for the last seven years.

Better known for his roles as panto dame, Edward has been involved in a wide range of theatrical genres and styles. He is a vete­ran of Shakespearean productions, panto, musical theatre and straight drama. Roles have included Blunt in The Lying Kind; Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof; Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night; Parolles in All’s Well That Ends Well; Bottom in A Midsummer’s Night Dream; Robert in Pinter’s Betrayal; Colonel Melkitt in Peter Shaffer’s Black Comedy; Billis in South Pacific; Howard in Fat Men in Skirts; and, for FM Theatre Productions, Eric in the musical A Slice of Saturday Night, Cadwallader in Look No Hans!, Billy Flynn in Chicago, The Narrator in Side By Side By Sondheim, Charlie Conlon in Stones in His Pockets, as well as Charlie in Edward Albee’s Seascape. For the past 14 years, Edward has also been involved in the international film industry mainly as a casting director for international films filmed in Malta.

Cathy Lawlor

The artistic team leading this production is spearheaded by Sigmund Mifsud, the production’s musical director, and Chris Gatt and Jean-Marc Cafà, who are sharing artistic direction duties.

Mariella Spiteri Cefai is the chorus mistress, Julie Zahra the vocal coach and Christabel Bajada will be leading the choreog­raphy of this musical, which has also featured on the big screen in 1996 when Madonna interpreted the title role with Antonio Banderas as Che.

Teatru Astra’s 40–strong children’s choir, Piccole Stelle will also feature in Evita, a musical that has topped box-offices since it was first produced in London’s West End and Broadway in the late 1970s.

Evita will be staged on March 25 and 31 at the Astra Theatre, Victoria.

Tickets are available online, by calling on 9902 1591 or by sending an e-mail to info@lastella.com.mt.

www.ticketline.com.mt