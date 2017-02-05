Post-punk artist Promise Keeper to perform in Malta

Promise Keeper

William Fussell, better known as Promise Keeper, is performing in Malta on Saturday in an event organised by Be-Wild Events that will also see Brodu opening.

The artist is known for his post-punk sound, which he describes as “surprise pop”.

I caught up with him for a quick Q&A in the run-up to his gig at the Young Falcon in Floriana.

You describe your style as ‘surprise pop’. Can you elaborate?

When was the last time you were surprised? Staring at some unforeseen future that turns the corner and stares back at you. Every song I have ever written was never intentional.

Whether it be by some epiphany, or by the rolling of dice or the flip of a coin, each song came by some kind of surprise. In essence, it’s a label for chance-derived pop music.

How did you get into music?

I am originally from Georgia, the US, the land of Jesus, rampant racism, fried food, and music. I grew up listening to Elvis, 1980’s hair metal and country music. My father was actually an Elvis impersonator.

My first CD, which I think my parents gave me, was a compilation of all the cheesiest disco from America in the late 1970s.

As most children in the Bible Belt, my parents dragged me to church many times a week… which is also where my friends’ parents dragged them too.

Together, we started to play music.

I have yet to sit down to write a song with more than a nonsensical melody in my head

Can you describe your creative process?

I have yet to sit down to write a song with more than a nonsensical melody in my head. The rest comes from chance operations.

I’ve selected drum patterns without looking, I’ve chosen the effects used in the tracks using coins and graphs.

I’ve cut up lyrics along with arrangements to try and achieve this effect. I then go to this studio in Soho, London, to put it all together and make sense of it all.

What inspires you?

Recently, architecture and design, tarot, symbology and colour therapy.

Which is your favourite piece so far and why?

A song that will be released soon, called Promise Me Eternity 2. It is the sequel to a song I wrote for my previous band Mood Rings.

I feel this song is one of the more natural songs that came out of me in the past two years.

Is this your first time in Malta?

Yes, I am coming along with my wife who has never been here either.

What are you expecting from this gig?

A weekend for the weekend.

And what should we expect?

It’s a surprise…