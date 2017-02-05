Come Together

The wax figures of The Beatles at Madame Tussauds, London. photo: flik47 / shutterstock

For the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Amadeus Choir celebration of the Fab Four, Johnathan Cilia speaks to Wayne Grima about the upcoming tribute concert to The Beatles.

For many, The Beatles are the quintessential musical outfit. Part rock, part pop, all fab, these four Liverpudlians heralded an age of celebrity mania and artistic experi­mentation, hitting the musical mainstream on a massive scale rarely seen before.

Decades after their heady rise in the Swinging Sixties, constantly courting controversy and fleeing hordes of rabid fans in between releasing hits, there are still scores of fans worldwide, with annual events and tribute events being held the world over, with no signs of any slowing down.

Maltese Beatles’ fans are no exception in their allegiance, and after some of them were involved in a Beatles tribute show at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London in 2010, the seed was planted for Malta’s very own orchestral take on the Beatles repertoire.

The 2010 show, The Beatles Philharmonic Tribute: 50th Anniversary Concert was billed as a beautiful production that would take you down memory lane. Combining dramatic orchestral arrangements, fused together with rock and pop, but in keeping with the true spirit and style of The Beatles, the show offered something both for fans and classical lovers alike.

This interesting take on all the smash hits of The Beatles, with a full orchestra, chorus and star vocalists involved, was produced by Rocco Buonvino, conducted by Alan Chircop, and arranged by Wayne Grima.

Now, in 2017, Wayne Grima and Alan Chircop will be recrea­ting this show in Malta, supported by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the Amadeus Choir and in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Qalb it-Tfal.

From the Royal Albert Hall to the Mediterranean Conference Centre, and once again conducted by Alan Chircop and arranged by Wayne Grima, the Symphonic Beatles will be giving Maltese audiences a unique take on the Beatles’ biggest hits.

“This is the first showing since the 2010 edition,” explains Wayne. “It’s a very expensive show to stage and it only happens with the right people, at the right time with the right budget,” he says pointedly.

The famous pedestrian crossing at Abbey Road. Photo: Naohiro_19 /Shutterstock

There has always been a connection between the show and charity

February 17 must be the right time then. “The show’s format is very similar to the 2010 one. Some slight fine-tunings were made and two new tracks will be performed… but these will be a secret,” says Wayne excitedly.

While being involved in the Royal Albert Hall show gave them the experience and knowledge to stage a show of this size and type, it was actually Wayne chatting with a friend that really put them on the path to staging a Maltese version.

“I was having a chat with Rode­rick Cachia, founder of the cha­rity organisation Qalb it-Tfal, a few years back, and I suggested we do this show for charity,” ex­plains Wayne.

“Roderick and I are childhood friends. He organises various activities throughout the year to raise funds for his organisation. It’s a very young organisation, just three years old, and is strongly committed to provide the best possible support at the Neo-Natal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (NPICU) at Mater Dei Hospital and for neglected children in Maltese society.”

The Symphonic Beatles’ colla­boration with the charitable initiative is not the first time they’ve partnered with organisations doing good work.

“Part of the 2010 show’s proceeds were donated to Noah’s Ark Appeal and the Malta Community Chest Fund,” Wayne continues. “And in this year’s performance, all proceeds will be going to Qalb it-Tfal. There has always been a connection bet­ween the show and charity.”

Wayne has taken a large role in setting up this event beyond just the arrangement. “My involvement in this show, apart from all the orchestral arrangements, is bringing the orchestra, choir and guest soloists together for the climax of a stunning night of music,” he says. And, bringing all the musicians together wasn’t an easy job. I ask him how many musicians will be in­volved in the show.

“A lot,” he laughs. “We’re going to have the full force of the Malta’s Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Alan Chircop, accompanied by the Amadeus Choir, a house band and solo guest artists.” With the 2010 show involving over 120 musicians, this interpretation of the Fab Four’s songs will be able to explore each instrument, layer and note, creating a version of these often heard songs that’s rarely been heard before.

“Indeed, the show has something for everyone, from Beatles’ fans to classical music lovers alike. A musical marriage that combines dramatic orchestral arrangements, imaginatively fused together with rock and pop, but in keeping with the true spirit and style of The Beatles.

“This show is a must for Beatles’ fans and music lovers, and it’s all for a good cause,” Wayne adds.

And he advises people to get their tickets early – “The response has been great, and tickets are selling rapidly,” he winks.

The Symphonic Beatles takes place on February 17 and 18 at 7.30pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Tickets are available online.

http://booking.mcc.com.mt