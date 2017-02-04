Advert
Saturday, February 4, 2017, 18:35

Liverpool freefall continues with shock 2-0 defeat at Hull

Zero wins out of five in 2017 for the Reds

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gathers the ball as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge looks dejected. Photo: Reuters/Craig Brough

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gathers the ball as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge looks dejected. Photo: Reuters/Craig Brough

Liverpool's calamitous freefall in 2017 continued with a shocking 2-0 defeat at Hull City which may have put a fatal dent in their Premier League title hopes today.

Alfred N'Diaye, Hull's new loan signing from Villarreal, proved Hull's hero, scoring just before halftime thanks to another questionable piece of goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet, who flapped at a cross and allowed the Senegal international to tap in.

Liverpool began to completely dominate after the break but Philippe Coutinho was among those guilty of a shocking miss from close range as a clearly frustrated Juergen Klopp pondered a dismal run that has seen the Reds win just once in 10 matches, and even then only against lowly Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

For Hull, looking rejuvenated and well organised under new manager Marco Silva, the win was sealed by a breakaway goal from another Senegalese forward, Everton loanee Oumar Niasse - a victory that drags them from penultimate spot into 18th place.

It meant Liverpool remained winless in their opening five top-flight matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1954, when they did not win any of their first 10.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. English clubs from Liverpool to Farsley...

  2. Enrique lauds Messi as Barcelona oust...

  3. Roma coach Spalletti defends penalty...

  4. 'Painful' Arsenal defeat still plays on...

  5. Klopp says he was lucky to escape...

  6. Rodgers urges Celtic to keep high standards

  7. Chelsea great Lampard retires

  8. Balzan coach calls for more focus ahead...

  9. Swieqi FC back in business

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed