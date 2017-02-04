Liverpool freefall continues with shock 2-0 defeat at Hull

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gathers the ball as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge looks dejected. Photo: Reuters/Craig Brough

Liverpool's calamitous freefall in 2017 continued with a shocking 2-0 defeat at Hull City which may have put a fatal dent in their Premier League title hopes today.

Alfred N'Diaye, Hull's new loan signing from Villarreal, proved Hull's hero, scoring just before halftime thanks to another questionable piece of goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet, who flapped at a cross and allowed the Senegal international to tap in.

Liverpool began to completely dominate after the break but Philippe Coutinho was among those guilty of a shocking miss from close range as a clearly frustrated Juergen Klopp pondered a dismal run that has seen the Reds win just once in 10 matches, and even then only against lowly Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

For Hull, looking rejuvenated and well organised under new manager Marco Silva, the win was sealed by a breakaway goal from another Senegalese forward, Everton loanee Oumar Niasse - a victory that drags them from penultimate spot into 18th place.

It meant Liverpool remained winless in their opening five top-flight matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1954, when they did not win any of their first 10.