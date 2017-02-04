Hibs win it late over Saints

ST ANDREWS 1

HIBERNIANS 2

In one of the most dramatic endings to a game all season, Hibernians managed to snatch a late winner to beat St Andrews 2-1.

The win ensured Mark Miller’s side added three important points to keep them well on track in their title race.

On the other hand, St Andrews missed an opportunity to register another positive result after last week’s 1-1 draw with Valletta.

St Andrews broke the deadlock after 27 minutes. Emny Pena Beltre laid a pass towards Aidan Jake Friggieri, the latter let it roll towards offensive midfielder Ivan Paz, and the Argentinian slotted the ball behind Andrew Hogg for 1-0.

Hibernians managed to level terms just before the half-time whistle. Gilmar Ribeiro delivered a free-kick into the box, which dropped on Jurgen Degabriele’s feet and the Maltese U-21 international hit a low strike to equalise for the Peacocks.

After the interval, both teams hit the post in a span of few minutes, with Ziga Kastrevec hitting the crossbar on 54 minutes while Jackson Lima’s shot hit the bar two minutes later.

As the match seemed to head towards parity, Rodolfo Soares won the three points for Hibernians with a precise header which gave Jake Galea no chance to parry.